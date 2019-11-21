Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Coppola. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Coppola, Richard DELMAR Richard "Dick" Coppola passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Dick was born on December 10, 1931, in Troy to Ceasar and Irene (Blake) Coppola. On 1953, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Coppola (Sheedy) of Green Island. Dick and Dot settled in Menands, where he had resided for 60 years. His favorite pastimes included a daily trip to McDonald's for a mocha frappe and small coffee, as well as sitting peacefully in his chair with his dog Milos, enjoying the backyard. Unfortunately Milos passed in August leaving Dick with a broken heart. Dick was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was surrounded by exceptional neighbors and friends who spent time and cared for him in his final years. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Dot, and their son Richard Jr. He is survived by his sister, Janet Sasko. Those who knew Dick know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. Keeping in Dick's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Albany Medical College in lieu of a funeral. If you would like to honor Dick's spirit please consider a donation to the ASPCA (see



Coppola, Richard DELMAR Richard "Dick" Coppola passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Dick was born on December 10, 1931, in Troy to Ceasar and Irene (Blake) Coppola. On 1953, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Coppola (Sheedy) of Green Island. Dick and Dot settled in Menands, where he had resided for 60 years. His favorite pastimes included a daily trip to McDonald's for a mocha frappe and small coffee, as well as sitting peacefully in his chair with his dog Milos, enjoying the backyard. Unfortunately Milos passed in August leaving Dick with a broken heart. Dick was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was surrounded by exceptional neighbors and friends who spent time and cared for him in his final years. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Dot, and their son Richard Jr. He is survived by his sister, Janet Sasko. Those who knew Dick know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. Keeping in Dick's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Albany Medical College in lieu of a funeral. If you would like to honor Dick's spirit please consider a donation to the ASPCA (see aspca.org for more information). Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close