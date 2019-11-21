Coppola, Richard DELMAR Richard "Dick" Coppola passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Dick was born on December 10, 1931, in Troy to Ceasar and Irene (Blake) Coppola. On 1953, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Coppola (Sheedy) of Green Island. Dick and Dot settled in Menands, where he had resided for 60 years. His favorite pastimes included a daily trip to McDonald's for a mocha frappe and small coffee, as well as sitting peacefully in his chair with his dog Milos, enjoying the backyard. Unfortunately Milos passed in August leaving Dick with a broken heart. Dick was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was surrounded by exceptional neighbors and friends who spent time and cared for him in his final years. Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Dot, and their son Richard Jr. He is survived by his sister, Janet Sasko. Those who knew Dick know he hated being fussed over and would rather give than receive. Keeping in Dick's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Albany Medical College in lieu of a funeral. If you would like to honor Dick's spirit please consider a donation to the ASPCA (see aspca.org for more information).
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019