Kiniry, Brother Richard C.S.C. VALATIE With sadness, the members of the Congregation of Holy Cross announce the death of Brother Richard Aloysius Kiniry. Richard passed into new life on August 25, 2019, at the retirement center for Holy Cross Brothers in upstate New York, with community members and family at his bedside. Richard, born on June 13, 1933, spent his youth in Johnstown, Pa., served in the U.S. Naval Air Force, and was accepted into the Brothers of Holy Cross in 1956. In addition to other assignments, Richard spent many years in Forestville, Md. at Bishop McNamara High School, and lived for a time at Mount Calvary Rectory while serving in various other ministries in the area. He was an enthusiastic member of the local Knights of Columbus and well known to many. In line with his values, Brother Richard donated his body for scientific study so a funeral Mass and burial will be held at the time his body is returned. Instead, a memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the St. Joseph Center Chapel, Valatie and also at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., in the school's Moreau Chapel. In thanksgiving for his brotherhood and his witness in ministry, we commend his soul to our loving God!
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019