Richard D. Murray
Murray, Richard D. OCALA, Fla. Richard D. Murray passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2020. Born in Troy, Richard was the son of the late George and Yvonne Stacy Murray.Richard was the loving father of Christine Murray (Rob), Nicole Way (Mark), Carolyn Murray (Sheppy) and Brandy Murray (Glenn); grandfather of Mark, Amelia, Addyson, Kiona, Carsen, Damon and Everett; and beloved brother of Carolyn (Jim) Rossa and George Murray. Richard is also survived by his companion Barbara Acevedo, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Murray. Due to the current pandemic, services for Richard will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Richard, to a wildlife charity of one's choice would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 5, 2020.
