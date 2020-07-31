1/1
Richard D. Sperry
1951 - 2020
Sperry, Richard D. TROY Richard Donald Sperry, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with his wife at his side, at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany. Born in New Berlin, N.Y. on December 22, 1951, Richard was the son of the late Horace Sperry and Dorothy Sperry Stratton. He was raised in South New Berlin and later in Norwich, N.Y. Richard received a degree in grounds maintenance from the SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill, N.Y. It was there that he met his future wife, the former Paula M. Chuhta, and they were later married on February 26, 1972. Richard enlisted in the United States Army and served his country both stateside and in Germany. He was honorably discharged, following seven years of service, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (twice) and two Service Stripes. While in Germany, he gained an appreciation for the sport of Volksmarching which he continued after his return home. Richard was employed by First Albany Corporation and later by Wal-Mart. He loved gardening, travel and his seven cats provided him with much pleasure. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Paula; his brother, Robert L. (Karin) Sperry of Fayetteville, N.C.; his sisters, Shirley Layman Ward (Don) Handy of Gloversville, N.Y. and Donna (Roy) Dickson of Johnson City, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, John (Sandra) Chuhta of Brunswick; his sisters-in-law, Nancy Chuhta of Brunswick, and Carol Chuhta of Melrose, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A funeral service for Richard will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited and may also visit with Richard's family on Monday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with health mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message for Richard's family and for driving directions.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
