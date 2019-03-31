Aunchman, Richard "Rick" E. HALFMOON Sgt. 1st Class Richard "Rick" E. Aunchman, USA Retired, entered into eternal rest in his home on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., Rick was the son of Lucila Morales Aunchman of Indiana and the late Emile Aunchman. He started his career in the U.S. Army in 1965 and served most of his time in Germany with the 5th Signal Command Unit. Rick rose to the rank of sergeant first class and retired from the military in 1989. He then went on to work for Bank of America in Albany until 2008. In his free time, Rick loved to travel and stay in touch with all his military friends. Most importantly, he was a "True Family Man" always being very devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and sister, Chila. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Heide Scheidig Aunchman. He was the beloved father of David R. Aunchman of Delhi and Heidi R. Aunchman of Melrose; and the brother of Jean Kaloostian (Leon) of Columbus, Ind., Chila "Sis" Sicko (John) of Halfmoon, John Aunchman (Robin) of Mesquite, Nev. and the late Michael Aunchman. He was the loving "OPA" or grandfather of Nolan Aunchman and Jared, Rachel and Logan Faden. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Aunchman, several nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family in Germany. Rick's family would especially like to thank all his caregivers for the outstanding care they've provided throughout his illness. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow with full military honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary