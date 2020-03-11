Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. "Dick" Dunn Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Dunn, Richard E. "Dick" Sr. GUILDERLAND Richard E. "Dick" Dunn, Sr., 87 of Guilderland, formerly of Loudonville and Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. Born in Port Royal, Pa., Richard was the son of the late Raymond and Mary (Cupp) Dunn. He was the devoted husband to the late Joanne (Saxton) Dunn. They were married over 50 years until her passing in 2004. Dick was raised in Port Royal, and has lived in Lewisburg, Pa., York, Pa., Hannover, Pa., Loudonville and lastly Guilderland. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving honorably from 1953-1955. For over 50 years Richard was employed by Weis Markets in Sunbury Pa. He retired as vice president of distribution and shipping. Dick was a member and communicant of Good Shepherd Lutheran in Loudonville, where he served as church council president and help establish the senior's group. He was also a proud member of the Elks. After the passing of his wife, Richard became a member of a survivors grief group serving widows and widowers of the Capital District. Dick enjoyed spending time arranging artificial flowers, gardening and puzzles. He was a talented craftsman and handyman. Survivors include his son, Richard E. (LeeAnn) Dunn, Jr.; son-in-law, Wayne C. Durr; and grandsons, Bryce Anthony Durr and Ryan Tae Dunn. Also survived by his longtime companion Barbara Murray; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and wife, Dick was predeceased by his daughter Cathi Jo Durr; and his brother Raymond "Sonny" Dunn (the late Dot). Relatives and friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran, 510 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the church. Entombment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit:











