Service Information Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke - Schaghticoke 173 Main Street Schaghticoke , NY 12154 (518)-753-4511

Akin, Richard F. JOHNSONVILLE Richard F. Akin of Akin Road passed away at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was 85. Born on February 11, 1934, in Valley Falls, he was the son of the late Ralph N. and Grace M. (Marshall) Akin. He was the husband of Winifred Ann (Hunt) Akin whom he married on April 17, 1954. Mr. Akin was a dairy farmer at the Akin Bros. Farm with his brother Wayne. He was a lifelong member of the Christ United Methodist Church and the Grange both in Johnsonville. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and snowmobiling and he enjoyed summer trips to York Beach in Maine. Survivors in addition to his wife of 65 years, Winifred, include their children, Richard W. (Sue) Akin, Howard J. (Kari) Akin, Glenn B. (Kay) Akin, Dale B. (Kelly) Akin and Todd W. (Jeannie) Akin all of Johnsonville; his brothers, James A. (Karen) Akin of Lexington, Ky. and Wayne H. (Helen) Akin of Johnsonville; sister-in-law Joan Akin of Schaghticoke (wife of his brother the late Bruce M. Akin); eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; friend and caregiver Barb Ford; many lifelong friends including Ron Potts, John Halford and Frank Lozynski; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, in the Hoosic Valley Community Church, 2024 NY RT 40, Schaghticoke, with a reception to continue afterward in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 12, Johnsonville, NY, 12094 in memory of Richard Akin. Online remembrances may be made at







