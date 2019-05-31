Burchill, Richard F. CLIFTON PARK Richard F. Burchill known to his friends as Dick, passed away on May 20, 2019, at age 81. Dick grew up in North Dakota and graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at UND he met his wife of nearly 60 years, Gerry. Work opportunities inspired Dick to relocate his family first to Peoria, Ill. and eventually to Clifton Park, where they've lived since 1970. Dick worked for several engineering companies - Caterpillar Tractor, MTI and Shaker Research - then eventually struck out on his own, creating Vibration Consulting Services, through which he consulted on projects all over the world. Dick and Gerry were founding members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where Dick was a deacon. They also had a business selling antiques, which Gerry continues to this day. But most significantly, Dick was known for his kindness and never felt more at peace with the world than when he was helping others. He is survived by his wife, Gerry; his son Steve (Sheri) Burchill; his daughter, Robin Burchill; his grandson Brent (Coleen) Burchill, granddaughter Stephanie Burchill and youngest grandson Sawyer Gerstel. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4 Northcrest Dr., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2019