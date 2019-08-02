Joyce, Richard F. COLONIE Richard F. Joyce, 47, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. Rich was the son of Richard J. Joyce and Barbara (Joyce) Mastan. He graduated from Colonie Central High School and then continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College. He proudly served with the United States Air Force for four years working as an aircraft pneudraulics specialist (E-3), 373D training squadron, detachment nine at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. His duty included Iraq, Hawaii, Afghanistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Richard had a love for animals, enjoyed going to concerts, listening to music, playing the drums. He enjoyed tinkering on cars and spending time with his friends and family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Brenda (Joseph) Sutherland; his son Connor T. Joyce; his niece Corinne Sutherland; and his nephew Thomas Friss. He is also survived by many close friends in New York and Oklahoma. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, August 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will be at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675- 8516 in Rich's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019