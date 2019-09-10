Keefe, Richard F. NISKAYUNA Richard F. Keefe, 92, died on September 7, 2019. He lived in Delmar for 46 years and most recently at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady. Born in Poolville, N.Y. he was the son of the late Donald J. and Frances (Balmes) Keefe. Richard served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon discharge he attended St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. graduating in 1951. In May of 1952 he was appointed as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After working briefly in Charlotte, N.C. he transferred to New York City assigned to the Criminal Division for 14 years. In 1967 he transferred to the Albany office where he was supervisor of the Organized Crime Division Investigations for 10 years. After 28 years with the F.B.I., he retired in December 1980. In 1982 he began working for the N.Y.S. office of the Inspector General, retiring in 1992. Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition, he enjoyed reading, hunting, and travelling throughout the United States, Italy and his beloved Ireland. He spent winters in Florida and many wonderful summers at the family home in Poolville. He was a member of the Nathaniel Adams Blanchard Post 1040 of the American Legion in Delmar and served on the board of directors. He was also a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the F.B.I. and a parishioner of St. Mary's church in Albany. Richard was predeceased by his devoted wife of 47 years, Dorothy D. Keefe and his loving wife of 13 years, Virginia Russum Keefe. In addition he was predeceased by his son, Richard F. Keefe, Jr.; and his siblings, Mary Frances Demourol, Rev., Donald J. Keefe S.J. and Charles A. Keefe. He is survived by his four daughters, Patricia Russum (Charles), Nancy Keefe (David Naftolowitz), Susan Ryan (Joseph), and Mary Orcutt. He is cherished grandfather of Kathleen Crisafulli (Joseph), Erica Schmidt (Kristopher), Patricia and Sean Ryan and Anna Keefe; loving great-grandpa to Joseph and Caroline Crisafulli. Also surviving him are his brother David W. Keefe (Virginia); sister-in-law Shirley Keefe and many nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered for his love and devotion to his family. We will miss you Daddy! The family wishes to thank the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for the excellent care he received and the loving compassion that he was given during his final days. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, 10 Lodge St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Thursday, September 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St. Albany, NY 12207 or to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019