Service Information

W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer , NY 12144
(518)-286-3400

Viewing
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer , NY 12144

Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph, 53 Herrick St.
Rensselaer , NY

Obituary

Nead, Richard F. RENSSELAER U.S.A.F. Master Sgt., Ret., and former Marine Richard F. Nead of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Richard served five years in the U.S. Marines and quickly rising to the rank of sergeant with tours in Korea and about 16 years in the U.S. Air Force with tours in Vietnam. He was in aviation maintenance and was one of the first in corrosion control and set up several locations. Memories he often shared included tugging the aircraft carrier USS Wright into port with ropes; literally having his leg pulled by Gen Curtis LeMay while working partially inside an F4U Corsair; and leading the shop that initially painted the sharks teeth on the F-4 Phantoms similar to the Flying Tigers, but only after insisting the commander's request be in writing as the teeth were anything but inconspicuous on camouflaged aircraft. He was injured when the fully loaded squadron of B-57 Canberras blew up at Bien Hoa Air Base in 1965, starting with the plane adjacent to the one he had been working on and had held up the mission. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his "walks in the woods" (hunting) when he was more active. In his later years he enjoyed his collection of movies and music. He was predeceased by his parents, Julius and Doris (Reed) Nead; his brother Charles; daughter-in-law Catherine (Loranger); and his devoted wife of 60 years Beverly (Burton). He is survived by his brother Jack; son Glenn; daughter-in-law Heidi (Phillips); grandson Thomas "TJ"; and granddaughters, Miryam (Coleman) (John Hayes) and Debbie (Coleman); as well as several nieces and nephews. Viewing is from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, in the Parish of St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph, 53 Herrick St., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Circle of Mercy, 11 Washington St., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or to a .











