Richard F. "Dick" Van Kampen
Van Kampen, Richard F. "Dick" NAPLES, Fla. Richard F. "Dick" Van Kampen, 87, the son of the late Peter Van Kampen and Marion Bullinger Van Kampen, passed away in the early morning hours of September 19, 2020, in Naples, Fla. A graduate of Albany High School, class of 1950, he entered the Army two years later at 19. After completing active service, he served in the Army Reserve and attended Siena College part-time. In 1957, Dick married Natalie J. Dyer; they later settled in Guilderland and raised three sons. He spent the majority of his career in sales management with Monroe Auto Equipment, a division of Tenneco, covering most of the northeastern United States. Dick was an accomplished golfer, maintaining a low single-digit handicap for most of his life. He was a longtime member of the Albany Country Club and before that, Pinehaven Country Club. For the past 26 years, he and Natalie were snowbirds, spending winters at Worthington Country Club in Bonita Springs, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Natalie; sons, Steven of Woodstock, N.Y., Kenneth (Delia) of San Clemente, Calif., and Matthew (Jennifer) of Cooperstown, N.Y.; grandchildren, Brianna Reed, Patricia Dique (Calum) and Evan and Grace Van Kampen; older brother Peter Van Kampen (Mary Joan); six nieces and two nephews. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Altamont at a date to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, family owned and operated since 1978. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
