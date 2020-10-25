VAN KAMPEN Richard F. A Mass celebrating the life of Richard F. Van Kampen, who passed away on September 19, 2020, will be said at St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Catholic Church, on Grand Street in Altamont, on Wednesday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Seating at the church is limited to 60 and 50 at the cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations in rememberance of Dick may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Church, P.O. Box 678, Altamont, NY, 12009 and local food banks.