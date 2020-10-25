1/
Richard F. VanKampen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAN KAMPEN Richard F. A Mass celebrating the life of Richard F. Van Kampen, who passed away on September 19, 2020, will be said at St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Catholic Church, on Grand Street in Altamont, on Wednesday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Seating at the church is limited to 60 and 50 at the cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Donations in rememberance of Dick may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Church, P.O. Box 678, Altamont, NY, 12009 and local food banks.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Service
09:30 AM
St. Lucy/St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Interment
12:30 PM
Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved