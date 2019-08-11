Walter, Richard G. Jr. COLONIE Richard G. Walter Jr., 56, passed away on August 5, 2019. Richard was predeceased by his father Richard G. Walter Sr. He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; sister, Donna (Bob) Wilber; brothers, Daniel (Cyndi), Kenneth (Susan), Wayne (Michelle), Matthew (Dorothy) and Bruce; several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Richard was an engineer at CSX for 16 years. Prior to CSX, Richard was a hairstylist and a gifted landscaper. He loved traveling, and his family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany St., Schenectady. Interment, Memory Gardens. Donations may be made in his name to The . To leave a special message for the family online, please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 11, 2019