Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Warren. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 (518)-356-5925 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 5216 Western Turnpike Guilderland , NY 12084 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Madeleine Sophie Church 3500 Carman Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Warren, Richard G. GUILDERLAND Richard G. Warren, 75 of Guilderland, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Frederick's Loving Home in Glenville. Born in Gloversville, Richard was the son of the late Daniel and Violet Warren. He graduated from Johnstown High School and received his Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Richard worked for the New York State Dept. of Transportation for 34 years and retired in 2001. An avid golfer, Richard was a member of the DOT Golf League for many years. He was also a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church and served as a eucharistic minister and usher. In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Warren and John Warren; and sisters, Faith Murphy and Patricia Trenske-Mentink. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Arleen Matiasovic Warren; three children, Scott Warren of Guilderland, Heather (Amarish) Khot of Princeton, N.J., and Ryan (Katie) Warren of Guilderland; and was a devoted grandfather of Amanda Warren, Steven Warren, Abigail Warren, Joseph Warren and Alexander Khot. Richard's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Frederick's Loving Home for the care and compassion they gave to Richard during his time there. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke. (Rt 20) in Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Frederick's Loving Home, 72 Fredericks Road., Glenville, NY, 12302.







Warren, Richard G. GUILDERLAND Richard G. Warren, 75 of Guilderland, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Frederick's Loving Home in Glenville. Born in Gloversville, Richard was the son of the late Daniel and Violet Warren. He graduated from Johnstown High School and received his Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Richard worked for the New York State Dept. of Transportation for 34 years and retired in 2001. An avid golfer, Richard was a member of the DOT Golf League for many years. He was also a longtime member of St. Madeleine Sophie Church and served as a eucharistic minister and usher. In addition to his parents, Richard was also predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Warren and John Warren; and sisters, Faith Murphy and Patricia Trenske-Mentink. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Arleen Matiasovic Warren; three children, Scott Warren of Guilderland, Heather (Amarish) Khot of Princeton, N.J., and Ryan (Katie) Warren of Guilderland; and was a devoted grandfather of Amanda Warren, Steven Warren, Abigail Warren, Joseph Warren and Alexander Khot. Richard's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Frederick's Loving Home for the care and compassion they gave to Richard during his time there. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Tpke. (Rt 20) in Guilderland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to Frederick's Loving Home, 72 Fredericks Road., Glenville, NY, 12302. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close