|
|
Garofano, Richard "Dick" FORT MYERS, Fla. Richard "Dick" Garofano, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a brief illness. Dick, son of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Mahoney) Garofano, is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet (MacArthur) Garofano. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to Janet, Dick is survived by his children, Phillip (Kia) Garofano, Todd (Holly) Garofano, Anthony "Joe" (Peg) Garofano. Grampa Dickie; Grampa Dickie, as he was known to his eight grandchildren, Kiara Yenew, McKenna, Gabriella and Anthony Garofano, Christopher Garofano and Nicholas, Samantha and Joseph Garofano; and one great-grandchild, Spencer Garofano. He loved spending time with his family. He was also a loving brother (reunited now with his sister Patti Lyons), uncle, cousin and godfather. Born in North Adams, Mass., Dick grew up and was educated in the Troy area. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force before settling in Fort Myers for the last 25 years, where he shared his skills and talent running kitchen and clubhouse operations in some of the area's well-known establishments; the last 15 years at Terraverde Country Club. Dick loved to golf, and was a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, loving that his team's spring training home was nearby. Dick was a long-time "friend of Bill W." The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Lee County Cancer Center and the Hope Hospice House for the wonderful care and support they provided Dick and the family. Calling hours for all family and friends will be from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, in the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Please visit the website, mcloughlinmason.com to leave a message of condolence or for directions to the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019