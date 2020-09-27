Hughes, Richard Gregory ALBANY Richard Gregory Hughes, 55, passed away peacefully at home on September 5, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1965, to Robert Whitfield Sr. and Sheila J. (Brewer) Hughes. He was baptized at an early age in the Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Coeymans. Richard attended elementary and middle school at the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District. He graduated from Bishop Maginn High School in 1984. Richard was witty and kept you laughing with his funny jokes and would clown around until you said, "Richard, stop it!" He was aptly named after the activist and comedian Dick Gregory. Richard was a gifted athlete. He set local and state records in both football and track and field. He won the long jump championship at the prestigious Eddy Meet in 1983 and 1984. He was the 1983 Section Two Football Player of the Year, having led his undefeated team and rushing for the most yards in Section Two history. He was offered a track scholarship to the University of Nebraska. Richard was employed by Securitas Security Services. Richard is survived by his fiancee Christina Rudolph and her son Christian; his daughter Brittany; and son Tony Hughes; both of his parents; his sister Sarah; his brothers, Robert W. Jr., Timothy and Scott; along with a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard to Albany Medical Center Children's Hospital.