Richard Gribben Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gribben, Richard Sr. BALLSTON LAKE Richard B. "Dick" Gribben Sr., age 82, died on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1938, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. and was the son of the late Frank J. and Myra A. (Unger) Gribben. He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, class of 1956. Dick earned his bachelor's degree from SUNY Buffalo. He was a devoted industrial arts teacher and part-time administrator at the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District for many years. His career started there in 1961 at the Junior High School and from 1974 to 1993 he was a fixture at the High School. During his teaching he made a lasting impact on both students and colleagues. Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, and spending time with his family and friends. Dick was a gregarious and positive person who had the ability to connect with everyone he met. Very often, a simple trip to run errands would result in enjoyable visits with former students, colleagues, church and community members. He will always be fondly remembered as a loving, caring and generous person. He was the husband of Beverly Q. Gribben, who he had known since kindergarten; father of Bruce Gribben of Schenectady, Jack (Jennifer) Gribben of Florida, N.Y., Larry (Kelly) Gribben of Schoharie, and Ronald (Mariann) Gribben of Galway; grandfather of Daniel and Emily Gribben, Jerad (Kailyn) Gribben, Kailie Gribben, Noah Gribben, Lorenzo Cristaldi, Madeline, Casey and Kendall Gribben, and Sydney Geddes, Elizabeth and Michelle Gribben; great-grandfather of Gabriella Stumfell; and brother of Joy Burns and the late Robert Gribben. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station, 21 Midline Rd, Ballston Lake. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food or any other comforts for the family as well. A funeral service will conclude the evening at 7 p.m., celebrated by Pastor Holly Nye. The service will attended by the immediate family and livestreamed via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page for all others. Interment will be private in Hillside Cemetery, Burnt Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY, 12027. All are welcome to view Mr. Gribben's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved