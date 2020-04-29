Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Richard Grimmer


1943 - 2020
Richard Grimmer Obituary
Grimmer, Richard CLIFTON PARK Richard Grimmer, age 76, died at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Richard was born on July 21, 1943, in Schenectady to the late Lawrence and Ottilia (Zych) Grimmer. Richard attended Mount Pleasant High School and, following graduation, he joined the workforce. Richard worked at his family business, Grimmer's Electronic Supply Corporation for years before working as a salesman at Home Depot in Clifton Park. Richard loved spending time with his family, watching the Mets, ice cream and bowling. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Rosemary (Gerasia) Grimmer; his wonderful children, Michael Grimmer and Lisa Grimmer; his adored granddaughters, Rhiannon and Morgan Grimmer; his dear brother, Lawrence Grimmer; as well as several loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside services were held for the family in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward's Building Fund, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY, 12065. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Richard's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020
