Bohne, Richard H. GREENVILLE Richard H. Bohne, 79 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Herman and Ella Bohne. Dick is survived by the love of his life of 46 years, Betty Bohne. As owner of Bohne's Bouquet in Greenville for 25 years, Dick had the unique opportunity to have touched thousands of lives throughout those years through his kindness, sense of humor, creativity and generosity. He was a gifted man with an amazing heart. Above all Dick was most proud of being "Opa" to his four grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by his two daughters, Heidi A. Andrejkovics (John) and Lori A. Ahmed (Faisal). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ben, Greta, Luqman and Faris. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday in Greenville Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to online at Donate.lls.org. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019