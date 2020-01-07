Hathorne, Richard H. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Richard H. Hathorne, 93 of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of the Mechanicville, N.Y. area, passed away peacefully while residing at the Myrtle Beach Estates, Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a brief illness. Born in Brandon, Vt. on January 13, 1926, he was the son of the late Jonas and Lillian (Desjadon) Hathorne and husband of the late Annette (LaPietro) Hathorne. Dick served his country proudly during World War II in the U.S. Navy onboard the U.S.S. Savannah CL-42, a light cruiser, participating in the Atlantic Theater. After returning home from the war, Dick worked as a conductor for the Boston & Maine Railroad in the Mechanicville yards from 1947-1990. He was a member of the Mechanicville-Stillwater Elks, the Mechanicville Golf Club, the Henry F. Lefko American Legion and the VFW in Florida. In addition to his wife and parents, Dick was predeceased by siblings, Olive Mullahy, Martha Whalen, Kenneth and Thomas Hathorne. He is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville, with military honors burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery in Mechanicville. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Dick's memory. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org Arrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 7, 2020