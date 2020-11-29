LeBeau, Richard H. VANCOUVER, Wash. Richard H. LeBeau passed away of heart failure on November 17, 2020, at Peace Health Southwest Medical Center, in Vancouver. He was 72. He was born on November 24, 1947, in Troy to William C. Lebeau and Rosette (Martina) LeBeau. He grew up in Troy and was a 1965 graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy. Richard enlisted in the Army, serving for over 20 years, attaining the rank of chief warrant officer II. Chief LeBeau was a Vietnam veteran where he earned several medals including the Bronze Star. Upon retiring from the military, he had a second career with New York Power Authority. Richard's passion was family, travel, and food. He enjoyed immensely and took great pride in his association as a chevalier with The Confreie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, the oldest and largest food and wine society in the world. He loved anytime spent with family, enjoyed a round of golf with friends and loved ones, and relished a good laugh. In 2012 he married Carolyn (Beard) Spellman, creating a beautifully blended family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His parents and his daughter, Tracy LeBeau, preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Carrie); siblings, William C. LeBeau III (Janet) of Florida, formerly New York, Michelle Davis of Ohio, John P. LeBeau (Robin) of Florida, Janie P. LeBeau (John) of Florida, and Mark C. LeBeau (Christi) of Georgia; his children, Erich LeBeau and Jamie, of Forest, Va., Elizabeth Larsen and James of Canby, Ore., and Megan Spellman, of Vancouver, Wash.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all whom he loved and took great pride in. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, services will take place at a later date to be determined. For those who wish, donations in Richard's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163-4777.