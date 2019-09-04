Albany Times Union Obituaries
Richard H. Nelson Jr. Obituary
Nelson, Richard H. Jr. WATERFORD Richard H. Nelson Jr., 22 of Middle Street, died suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Albany he is the son of Richard H. Nelson Sr. and Nancy Palmer Nelson. He graduated with high honors from Waterford Halfmoon High School in 2015 and was awarded a scholarship at Elmira College. Ricky was employed as a dispatcher for AAA. Prior to that, he was employed at Maximus in Albany and Price Chopper in Lansingburgh. He was known for his infectious and distinctive laugh. Survivors in addition to his parents include his siblings, Tami Nelson (Brad) of Derby, Conn., Kelly Nelson (Paulie) of Rensselaer and Amanda Nelson of Waterford. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother Winifred Palmer of East Greenbush. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Charles W. Palmer Jr. "Grampy"; and his god parents, Orland and Mary J. Dominy. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to SPARC, 636 New Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 4, 2019
