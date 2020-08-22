Reissig, Richard H. NISKAYUNA Richard H. Reissig, 81 of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late A. Richard and Dorothy Reissig. Rick was a longtime consumer of the Living Resources programs. He was a talented, fun loving man. He loved artwork, painting, good food, music and family. Rick enjoyed celebrating birthdays with his friends and devoted family. Special thanks to the many caregivers who lovingly supported Rick, especially Rhonda Van Ness, Terry, Bridget, Vivian, Stephanie, and Victoria. He was the dear cousin of Carol (Bob) Hendrick. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Living Resources, 300 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 in memory of Richard H. Reissig. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Rick's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com