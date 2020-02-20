|
Hurd, Richard WEST SAND LAKE Richard Hurd, 81 of West Sand Lake, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Richard was born in Windsor, Mass., the son of and Millicent (Curtis) and Harry Hurd. Brother of Harry (Susan) Hurd. He left the family farm in 1964 and became a mechanic and truck driver at Morris Development in Castleton. In 1987, he became a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic for over 13 years before retiring in 2000. In his retirement, he continued to work on his classic trucks and cars, did woodworking, and helped his boys with numerous projects. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn Hurd.Richard is survived by his children, Michael (Jennifer) Hurd and Daniel (Micky) Hurd. He was the proud grandfather of Grant, Mara, Pierce, and Maddie Hurd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends are invited to his calling hours on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery, Rensselaer in the spring.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020