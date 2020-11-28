Altier, Richard J. CLIFTON PARK Richard J. Altier, 67 of Clifton Park, passed away at his home on November 7, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Born on March 2, 1953, he was the only son of the late Richard Altier Sr. and Helen McGuire Altier. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Shenendehowa High School. He later attended Siena College where he studied insurance, marketing and business management. He served as president of All Lines Specialists Inc., an independent insurance agency, from 1982 until 1997. Always feeling more comfortable behind the camera than in front of it, Rich went on to form Memory Lane Productions, a company specializing in producing unique video tributes in the Capital Region. He returned to the insurance field in 2007 and, at the time of his death, was the senior licensing and contract specialist for Advisors Insurance Brokers in Clifton Park. Dubbed the "class clown" in his high school yearbook, anyone who knew Rich couldn't help but smile when he entered the room. From fun loving pranks to magic tricks, he entertained his nieces and nephews for hours on end. In addition to his sense of humor, Rich has been the devoted brother and life-long caretaker to his handicapped sister Mary. His other hobbies included photography, cooking and gardening. Rich is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Kleinhans (Jim), Mary Altier, Leslie Campbell (Dan), and Nancy Borini (Louis). He is also survived by his wife Cynthia Altier; and his two stepchildren, Ryan and Jessica. In addition, Rich leaves behind his 10 nieces and nephews who he cared for with all his heart. A celebration of Rich's life will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rich's favorite charity, the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846. For condolences or to light a candle you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com