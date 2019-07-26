Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Dowd. View Sign Service Information Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC 294 Whiteview Road Wynantskill , NY 12198 (518)-283-2911 Send Flowers Obituary

Dowd, Richard J. LATHAM Richard J. Dowd "Dick," 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, Dick was raised in Cohoes and was the son of the late Thomas F. Dowd and Elizabeth C. Moore Dowd. Dick attended Cohoes High School, he served in The United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked for New York State, Department of Mental Health and Hygiene as a case worker. He also worked for many years at Samaritan Hospital. Richard was a man of faith and family. He was known for his sense of humor and his love of his family. He was a very giving and caring man. Richard is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jerry Johnson (Nimfa), Ronald Johnson, Richard Johnson (Leonila), Liz Lee (Bill), Daniel Slattery (Pat), Bart Grovenger (Pat), Beth McInerney (Bob), Mary Ellen Ferguson (Harry), Kathy Speenburgh, Thomas Dowd (Cathy), John Dowd, Nancy Casey (Roy), Liz Bulson (Kurt), Margaret Fitzgerald (Patrice), Bob Fitzgerald (Mary Beth), Richard Fitzgerald, Thomas Fitzgerald, Sally Anne Bannister (the late Paul), Patricia Hasan (the late Jusuf), Susan Mooney (Tim), Mary Best (Ray), and James Fitzgerald (Carol); also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, William Dowd, John Dowd, Thomas Dowd, Jr., Esther Dowd, Julia Dowd, Ellen Grovenger, Ann Slattery, Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Theresa Johnson. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, with Reverend Brian K. Slezak officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT, 06082.











Dowd, Richard J. LATHAM Richard J. Dowd "Dick," 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, Dick was raised in Cohoes and was the son of the late Thomas F. Dowd and Elizabeth C. Moore Dowd. Dick attended Cohoes High School, he served in The United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked for New York State, Department of Mental Health and Hygiene as a case worker. He also worked for many years at Samaritan Hospital. Richard was a man of faith and family. He was known for his sense of humor and his love of his family. He was a very giving and caring man. Richard is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jerry Johnson (Nimfa), Ronald Johnson, Richard Johnson (Leonila), Liz Lee (Bill), Daniel Slattery (Pat), Bart Grovenger (Pat), Beth McInerney (Bob), Mary Ellen Ferguson (Harry), Kathy Speenburgh, Thomas Dowd (Cathy), John Dowd, Nancy Casey (Roy), Liz Bulson (Kurt), Margaret Fitzgerald (Patrice), Bob Fitzgerald (Mary Beth), Richard Fitzgerald, Thomas Fitzgerald, Sally Anne Bannister (the late Paul), Patricia Hasan (the late Jusuf), Susan Mooney (Tim), Mary Best (Ray), and James Fitzgerald (Carol); also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, William Dowd, John Dowd, Thomas Dowd, Jr., Esther Dowd, Julia Dowd, Ellen Grovenger, Ann Slattery, Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Theresa Johnson. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, July 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, in the Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, with Reverend Brian K. Slezak officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of Richard may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT, 06082. baltpublications.weshareonline.org/ ws/opportunities/GiftIn Memory/donate. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com Published in Albany Times Union from July 26 to July 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close