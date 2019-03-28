Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Dworakowski Sr.. View Sign

Dworakowski, Richard J. Sr. COOKSBORO Richard "Ric" J. Dworakowski Sr., 73, a longtime resident of Cooksboro, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side, following a brief illness. Born in Troy on February 13, 1946, Ric was the son of the late Joseph M. and Helen M. (Raylinski) Dworakowski; and for over 44 years the devoted husband of Mary (Herald) Dworakowski of Cooksboro who survives. Ric grew up on the family farm in Clifton Park and was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School. For several years he was employed as a carpenter by the former Ricardi Electric of Troy and worked helping to build the Brunswick Apartments. For a short time, he owned and operated R&M Contracting of Cooksboro. More recently he has been employed as a carpenter for over 20 years at Interstate Laminate Company in Poestenkill. He retired in November 2017. Ric was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church and in his quiet time enjoyed gardening, watching the birds and wildlife in his yard and spending time with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, Mary, Ric is survived by his children, Renay Dworakowski and Jeff Coonan, Heather Dworakowski and Jean-Paul Jones, Jessica Dworakowski and Bill Antalek Jr., Kristopher and Dannie Dworakowski, Elisa Towne and Richard J. and Veronica Dworakowski Jr.; two young ladies he loved as his own, Dawn Bornt and Deanna Hansen; two bothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Theresa Dworakowski and Edward and Michele Dworakowski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debby and Butch Crandall and Ronny Herald; grandchildren, with one more on the way, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Jean Riley Herald Kobasa. A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be celebrated by Father Anthony Ligato at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 - 11:15 a.m. prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198 in memory of Ric Dworakowski Sr. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY-7, Raymertown, NY, 12180.







Dworakowski, Richard J. Sr. COOKSBORO Richard "Ric" J. Dworakowski Sr., 73, a longtime resident of Cooksboro, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side, following a brief illness. Born in Troy on February 13, 1946, Ric was the son of the late Joseph M. and Helen M. (Raylinski) Dworakowski; and for over 44 years the devoted husband of Mary (Herald) Dworakowski of Cooksboro who survives. Ric grew up on the family farm in Clifton Park and was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School. For several years he was employed as a carpenter by the former Ricardi Electric of Troy and worked helping to build the Brunswick Apartments. For a short time, he owned and operated R&M Contracting of Cooksboro. More recently he has been employed as a carpenter for over 20 years at Interstate Laminate Company in Poestenkill. He retired in November 2017. Ric was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church and in his quiet time enjoyed gardening, watching the birds and wildlife in his yard and spending time with his wife and family. In addition to his wife, Mary, Ric is survived by his children, Renay Dworakowski and Jeff Coonan, Heather Dworakowski and Jean-Paul Jones, Jessica Dworakowski and Bill Antalek Jr., Kristopher and Dannie Dworakowski, Elisa Towne and Richard J. and Veronica Dworakowski Jr.; two young ladies he loved as his own, Dawn Bornt and Deanna Hansen; two bothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Theresa Dworakowski and Edward and Michele Dworakowski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debby and Butch Crandall and Ronny Herald; grandchildren, with one more on the way, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Jean Riley Herald Kobasa. A Mass of Christian Resurrection will be celebrated by Father Anthony Ligato at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday, from 9:30 - 11:15 a.m. prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill, NY, 12198 in memory of Ric Dworakowski Sr. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY-7, Raymertown, NY, 12180. Funeral Home Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home

2237 State Highway 7

Troy , NY 12180

(518) 663-8210 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close