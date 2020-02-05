|
|
Higgins, Richard J. "Rich" HALFMOON Richard J. "Rich" Higgins, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late James and Gertrude Murray Higgins and the beloved husband of 59 years of Frances A. McKenny Higgins until her passing on June 3, 2013. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School and earned his B.A. in 1958 from NYU. Mr. Higgins was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean War and was honorably discharged and awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United States Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was the devoted father of Mary (Stephen) Norton, Richard (Nancy) Higgins Jr., James (Darlene) Higgins and Kathleen (Robert) Murphy; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn (Jeffrey) Stein, Caitlin Norton, Sean Murphy, Corinne (Ryan) Coleman, and Kelly Murphy; adored great-grandfather of Charlotte and Penelope Stein; brother of the late James Higgins, Claire Conant and Robert Higgins; also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. After his graduation from college, Mr. Higgins joined the New York State Department of Civil Service as an administrative trainee. He has held a variety of positions in several state agencies including the positions of director of personnel, director of interagency services, assistant administrative director and administrative director, director of standards and purchase and most notably first executive deputy commissioner, all in the Office of General Services, as well as, director of employee relations research in the Office of Employee Relations. Mr. Higgins was active in a number of community and civic activities including the "Tie Line" program of the Voluntary Action Center of Albany. He was a member of the Governor's Management Advisory Council and The Council of the Public Executive Project of the State University of New York at Albany, as well as, the Rotary Club, The American Legion and The University Club of Albany. Rich was an avid golfer and held membership for 25 years at the Normanside Country Club in Delmar and was an accomplished clay artist who created many busts of famous people, wildlife, family members and pets. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Kingsway community for their attentive, professional and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at the committal service with military honors on Monday, February 10, at 12 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. There are no public calling hours. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Korean War Veterans. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. Phone (518) 371-5454. To offer online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 5, 2020