Horn, Richard J. POULTNEY, Vt. Richard J. Horn, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, unexpectedly while on vacation in North Carolina. He was born on April 28, 1954, in Albany, the son of Thomas Horn Sr. and Antoinette (Bologna) Horn. Rick's professional life spanned a wide range of activities: professional athlete, military officer, educator and principal. He attended Boston University on a full football scholarship, where in addition to earning his bachelor's degree, he received numerous awards for his athletic accomplishments. In 1977, Rick signed a contract with the N.Y. Jets, before injury ended his pro-football career. During Rick's service in the U.S. Army he attained the rank of captain. After retiring from the Army, Rick entered the teaching profession, while still serving his country in the National Guard, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Vermont National Guard. Rick ultimately became campus principal at the Southern Adirondack Education Center of the N.Y. Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) where he served until his death. He is survived by his wife Birgit Horn; his children, Patrick and Rachel, all of Poultney; his mother Antoinette Horn of Latham; his siblings, Thomas Horn Jr. of Rexford, Kevin Horn of Albuquerque, N.M. and Mary Steinberg, of Florida; and a nephew, Thomas M. Horn, of Lake George. Rick was predeceased by his father Thomas Horn Sr. Arrangements under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, Poultney, Vt. 802-287-5511. Detailed obituary and online condolences at Robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 12 to July 14, 2019