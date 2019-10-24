Guest Book View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Jonesville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Horstman, Richard J. JONESVILLE Richard John "Dick" Horstman, of Jonesville, joined his beautiful wife Anna in everlasting peace and love at the age of 91 on Sunday, October 20, 2019. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife Anna who died on December 7, 2014; his brothers, William F. Horstmann Jr., and Carl E. Horstmann; sister-in-law Ardith Horstmann; and brothers-in-law, Peter and George Solotruck. Richard was born in Niskayuna to Amelia and William Horstmann on December 31, 1927. He joined the Merchant Marines after graduating from Burnt Hills High School. While in the Merchant Marines, Richard traveled the world. He was especially proud that he had been in all seven canals of the world. Following his years in the service, he attended Cobleskill Ag and Tech, graduating in 1950. Richard met Anna Solotruck while he was in college and they went on their first date on August 14, 1949, to the Saratoga County Fair. Richard always described this day as one of the happiest days of his life. Anna and Richard celebrated this date every year. Richard and Anna were married on January 27, 1952, in Cohoes. Richard was a member of Carpenter's Local 291, a Boy Scout leader, and a life member of the Jonesville Fire Department. He will be remembered for his interesting stories and how much he loved sharing Jonesville town history. Richard is survived by his loving children: John Horstman (Valerie), Michael Horstman, Grace Dunker (William), and Carol Wheeler (Daniel); beloved grandchildren, Alexandra Jackson (Michael), William Dunker (Ashley), Kyle Wheeler (Liz), Erin Horstman, MD, Mitchell Wheeler (Ashley), Stuart Horstman (Emily), and Jacob Wheeler (Sheanna); great-granddaughter Sloane Wheeler; and his sister-in-law Barbara Horstmann; many nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. Richard was also looking forward to a new Horstman great-grandchild in the spring. Richard's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Wesley on 3-Victoria for their loving care. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, in the Jonesville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in East Line Cemetery in Round Lake. Memorial donations may be made to the Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department, The Jonesville Food Pantry, or the Gloversville Regional Animal Shelter. Richard's family requests that you honor his memory by befriending a stranger and asking them "Where are you from?" To express condolences, please visit







