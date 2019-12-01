Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Jones. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Memorial Mass 9:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Church 607 Central Avenue Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Richard J. LATHAM With great sadness the family announces the loss of a great husband of 59 years, father, pop-pop, and friend. Richard J. Jones passed away on November 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born on August 3, 1939, in Albany to the late Floyd and Margaret Jones. He was a graduate of Vincentian and attended the University of Wisconsin. Richard's career was in the banking industry and retired from the Center for Disability Services, in charge of Computer Operations. Richard was predeceased by his brother Floyd; and sister Leslie. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Carol (Smania); his devoted children, Diane Bolton (Thomas), Bernadette Drake (Michael), Heather Courtney, and Gregory Jones (Misty); and his adored nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Earl M. (Marianne); sister-in-law Joan; and several nephews and nieces. He was an avid reader, golfer, answered most Jeopardy questions, enjoyed outdoor work, and helping others. Encouraged and totally supported his grandchildren in all their sports and school activities. Proudly designed lighting and set construction for several Community Theaters, and many years for Riverview Dinner Theater. The family would like to thank Mary and Keith Caldwell, Emelio and Casey Prediletto, Edda Bernard, and Richard's early morning exercise buddies. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Richard's family on Friday, December 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. All are welcome to attend Richard's memorial Mass on Saturday, December 7, at 9 a.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Avenue, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave Richard's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







