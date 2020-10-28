Nash, Richard J. Sr. TROY Richard J. Nash Sr., 83 of Troy, passed peacefully on October 27, 2020, at his residences surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John and Lela Nash; and the devoted husband of Uma Gomes Nash of Troy. Mr. Nash was educated in Troy and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1954 to 1956, with the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959 and the New York State National Guard until his retirement in 2000. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Lansingburgh. Rich worked for the former Gardenway Manufacturing Company for many years and retired from the Rensselaer County Dept. of Veterans Affairs in Troy. Survivors in addition to his wife include his children, Ricky Nash, Robert Nash, David Nash, Juanita Nash and Richard J. Nash Jr.; brother Donald Nash and sister, Judy Gervais. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Jack Nash; and brothers, John and Mike Nash. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
.