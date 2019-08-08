Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Newport. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Memorial service 12:00 PM Church of the Covenant, UM 3055 NY 43 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Newport, Richard J. NORTH GREENBUSH After a long and satisfying life, Richard James Newport died on August 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born in Albany on Friday, September 13, 1935, the son of the late Raymond and Mabel Booth Newport. He was the husband of Janice Goodermote Newport whom he married on August 23, 1959, in Berlin. Dick was educated in the Albany schools and joined the Army near the end of the Korean War . After his honorable discharge, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Albany during which time he also attended Russell Sage Colleges Evening Division where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. He obtained his master's degree in education at SUNY while teaching elementary school at George Washington School in Brunswick. He remained in that position from 1966 until his retirement in 1995. During the following fourteen years he served as a substitute elementary teacher in the Berlin Central School District, several times filling long-term positions. While teaching was the career he loved, he also worked summers and part-time as an electrician. Dick lived all his life in the Capital District with much of it being spent in Poestenkill, living in the home his father-in-law built for him and his family. Although an "Albanian" by birth, he became a small-town guy at heart! He was active in many community activities which included serving on the Poestenkill Zoning Board of Appeals, being a charter member and coach of Averill Park's All-Play Soccer, being an active member of the Church of the Covenant, UM in Averill Park at which he served on many committees including trustees and staff/parish committee, taught Sunday school, ushered and greeted, and for years served as "Set-Up" chairman for the annual bazaar. He also served on the HOA BOD at The Pastures, volunteered as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army at Christmas time, and dutifully delivered soups his wife made to those who needed the boost homemade foods provided! For several years he and his family served as hosts for foreign exchange students as well as hosting a Fresh Air boy during eight summers. Dick enjoyed attending athletic events; he was his kids' greatest supporter when they participated in sports. He also liked watching sports on T.V., most particularly the Mets and Giants as well as local college teams. He enjoyed reading, especially books of mystery and intrigue. He loved the ocean and feasting on lobsters was probably his very favorite pastime! Dick also liked spending time with friends, and helping Jan entertain was one way to accomplish that. He especially enjoyed hosting the Hearts Tournaments they held many years. Dick loved to travel! When their children were young, he and Jan enjoyed camping, usually taking with them not only their own three kids but friends for each of the latter as well! After their children were grown, Dick and Jan were often accompanied on extended trips by their eldest grandson when he was a young boy. All were wonderful times, never forgotten! Dick and Jan visited Europe three times, traveled through much of Canada, went to Alaska, and enjoyed vacations to many other states. Some of their favorite times were spent over several years at Jan's brother's home in Stowe, Vt. where they also often entertained friends. Dick was a loyal friend and a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a laid-back guy who was always willing to "go with the flow," and was noted for his sharp wit, which was often tinged with a bit of sarcasm. Unfortunately, he became less mellow after the hit and run death of his grandson by a drunk driver. Dick never fully recovered from that tragic event and loss, but now he is reunited with his beloved Christopher! Throughout his life, Dick experienced many and varied health issues which he always faced with tenacity and a strong will to recover including his most recent illness. Dick is survived by his wife and best friend Jan; their three children, Scott Newport of Albany, Amy (Robert) Plantz of Schodack, and Kyle (Nicole) Newport of Charleston, S.C.; and two grandsons, Andrew and Matthew Newport of Charleston. Other survivors include his brother Donald Newport of Latham; his brothers-in-law, Wayne (Patty) and Dean (Diane) Goodermote; nephews, Robert and Thomas Newport; two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; grandnieces and a grandnephew; as well as numerous other in-laws and many friends. In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by his parents-in-law, Loyal and Marion Goodermote; his much-loved grandson, Christopher Bascom; his sister-in-law Ellen Newport, and several other relatives. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held at the Church of the Covenant, UM, 3055 NY 43, Averill Park on Saturday, August 10, at 12 p.m. A reception will follow. The family suggests donations in memory of Dick be made to the Salvation Army, Troy Corps, 410 River St., Troy, NY, 12180. 