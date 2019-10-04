|
Siddons, Richard J. SCHAGHTICOKE Richard J. Siddons, 68 of Speigletown Road, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late William B. Siddons and Virginia Messick Siddons. He was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" Olsey Siddons for 40 years. He was raised and resided in Troy for most of his life and lived in Speigletown for the past seven years. He was a graduate of Troy High School. Rich was an ambulance driver for Lebanon Valley Speedway and was a clerk at Pollock Home Center in Center Brunswick. He was a member of the Speigletown Fire Company and Fire Police. He constructed sets for the Lansingburgh school musicals, loved fishing and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Giants fan. He was a coach for his sons and grandchildren at the Spring Little League, a Special Olympics coach and a member of Capital District BASS Masters. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his children, Christine J. Sawyer of Troy, Kara L. (Donald Vosburgh Jr.) Siddons of Troy, William K. (Mary Fiero) Siddons of Schenectady and Richard J. Siddons II of Troy; his grandchildren, Andrew J. Siddons, Skyler D. Sawyer, Ashley (Mitchell) Trombley, Christopher Siddons, Alicia and Destiny Sawyer, Billy Siddons and Lily Siddons, Payton Sawyer and Troy Siddons; seven great-grandchildren and several cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, October 6, from 2 - 4:15 p.m. with funeral services at 4:15 p.m. with Reverend John Yanas, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Richard J. Siddons to Toys for Tots or Special Olympics New York, 504 Balltown Road Schenectady, NY, 12304. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2019