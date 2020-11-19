1/
Wright, Richard J. WATERVLIET Richard J. Wright, 52, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of Linda J. Wright and the late Richard J. Wright.Richard was a loving person with a big heart. He will be missed by his sister Linda J. Wright (Michael); and his nephew Brandon S. Wright. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 23, from 10-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watevliet. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with interment following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
