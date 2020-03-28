Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James Bertani Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bertani, Richard James Sr. EXETER, N.H. Richard James Bertani Sr., 68 of Exeter, N.H., died peacefully on March 10, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Paterson, N.J. on July 27, 1951, he was the son of Mario A. Bertani Sr. and Natalie Rose (Conti) Bertani. Richard grew up in Little Falls, N.J., graduating from Passaic Valley High School, class of 1970, and later attended William Paterson College. He joined the Little Falls Fire Dept., Enterprise Co. #2, reaching the rank of lieutenant. He was especially proud of his time with the fire department and the good friends he made during those years. In June 1970, Richard entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pensacola, Fla, where he met his future wife, Stephanie Lynch. After his release from the Navy in 1973 and the Naval Reserves in 1976, Richard went into the field of architecture, rising to the level of CEO at the Design Partnership of Cambridge in Massachusetts. He was especially proud of his work with the Environmental Media and Performing Arts Center at R.P.I. in Troy. Richard enjoyed woodworking, vintage cars, driving his corvette, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife, Stephanie (Lynch); four children: Richard Jr. and his wife, Katie (Mabie) of Gansevoort, Michael and his wife, Angela (Murphy) of Andover, Mass., Kate of Exeter, N.H., Stephen of Andover, Mass.; and six grandchildren: Logan and Aiden Clancy, Abbigail, Christian, Bradley, and Pia Bertani. Also surviving are Richard's older brother, Mario A. Bertani Jr., his wife, Catherine (Cahill) and nieces and nephews. Interment will be a later date in the Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Totowa, N.J. Memorial donations may be made in the name of Richard Bertani to the Little Falls Fire Dept. Enterprise Co. #2 at 17 Paterson Ave., Little Falls, NJ, 07424.







