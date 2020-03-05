Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard James Carroll. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll, Richard James ALBANY Richard James Carroll, 84, died, Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born and raised in Albany he was the son of the late Frank and Marion (Franze) Carroll. Richard was a graduate of Albany High School and Hudson Valley Community College. He was a 30 year veteran of the N.Y. National Guard and worked for BF Mulderry for over 30 years. Richard was a Communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was an avid traveler, having visited 45 States, Canada and Germany. He was a trivia buff especially about Presidents and history. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kathleen (Perkins) Carroll; three children, Michael (Joanne) Carroll, Dianne Gagnon and Darlene Carroll; six grandchildren, Danedra Gagnon, Tammy Conklin, William, (Layla) Stubblebine, Jennetta (Joseph) Lorman, Jordan Carroll and Dairean Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Austin Conklin, Chase Lorman and Lillian Lorman; special friend Doris (Paul) Leromain; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and William Carroll. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Teresian House for the care and kindness extended to Richard, Kathleen and the family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date and at the convenience of his family. Burial in Graceland Cemetery will be private. In rememberence of Richard, those who wish may send memorial contributions to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206.











