Biittig, Richard John AVERILL PARK Richard J. Biittig, 78, of Burden Lake Road, husband of Sand Lake Town Clerk, Barbara Robinson Biittig, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital after a short illness. Rich was born in Sand Lake and was the son of the late Joseph O. and Eva Antoniak Biittig. He was a lifelong resident of the Averill Park area and had attended the Averill Park School District and worked for Faith Mills as one of his first jobs. Rich had worked for Behr-Manning before going to work for the Ford Motor Company in Green Island. He retired from Ford Motor after many years. He had served with the New York National Guard and in his younger years served as a firefighter for the Poestenkill Fire Co. Rich enjoyed local stock car racing starting at a young age when he started working for the former Burden Lake Speedway selling popcorn. Over many years he attended Lebanon Valley, Fonda Speedway, and Malta Speedway along with others weekly. He had been a fan of his nephew Kyle Hoffman, supporting Kyle at the track and through the years was a long time supporter of Kenny Tremont. More recently Rich had found the time and enjoyment in RV camping in Saugerties, N.Y. with his grandchildren that he cherished deeply. Survivors in addition to Barbara, his wife of 58 years include his sons, Jeffrey (Tracy) Biittig of Charlotte, N.C., and Michael (Ann) Biittig of Averill Park; his grandchildren, Molly, Evan, Ben and Ryan Biittig; his brother Edward (Betty) Biittig of Duansberg, N.Y.; his sisters, Barbara (Al) Fournier of North Greenbush, Linda Biittig of Poestenkill, N.Y., Joanne (Richard) Hoffman and Irene (Michael) Mieczkowski, both of Averill Park; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Biittig of Cohoes; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Richard was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Biittig Jr. of South Bethlehem and Walter Biittig of Cohoes. Also surviving are his canine companions, Sidney, Toto, Spike and Riley who are waiting for their dad to come home. Services will be private at this time with a public memorial Mass to be held in the future. The family asks that donations in memory of Richard J. Biittig be made to the Averill Park Fire Co., PO Box 116, Averill Park, NY 12018 or the Sand Lake Ambulance, PO Box 222, West Sand Lake, NY 12196. Visit







Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020

