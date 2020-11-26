Kinnaw, Richard Joseph III WATERVLIET Richard Joseph Kinnaw III, 71, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Albany in 1949, Richard was the son of the late Richard J. Kinnaw Jr. and Audrey M. Kinnaw. Richard was raised in Albany with his two brothers, William and Kevin Kinnaw. Richard worshipped and attended school at Blessed Sacrament. Richard proudly served in the Army, earning the National Defense Service Medal. Following his service, he continued his studies earning a bachelor's degree in business administration and worked for New York State. Richard then followed his passion for cars and worked as an automobile broker, where he met some of his closest, most cherished friends. Richard was a loving and devoted father, who taught his son, Anthony Kinnaw, by his example, the values of hard work, dedication, kindness, loyalty, dependability, and a deep love for family and friends. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.