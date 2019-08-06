|
Kelly, Richard MALTA Richard "Dick" John Kelly, 83, went home to glory on Monday July 29, 2019, at his home in Malta, N.Y. Dick was born January 10, 1936 the son of the late Sylvanus John and Hazel Marcella Kelly. He grew up in Schenectady and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. Dick earned his BA in Sociology from Hope College and went on to get his Masters Degree in Social Work from University of Michigan. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and then the U.S. Army Reserve where he retired as a Colonel. Dick was a clinical social worker for many years, serving several organizations, most notably the Northeast Parent and Child Society and in retirement working at Union Counseling Services. Dick was a member of Northway Fellowship Church, where he was a bulwark of the church. serving in many capacities. He was a member of the Saratoga Arts Council, Civil War Roundtable of Albany and the Lincoln Forum (which he attended in Gettysburg each year). Dick leaves behind his loving wife Edna; sons, Scott (Kristen), Kurt (Deb) and Kevin (Gloria); grandchildren, Sharde, Marcus, Katelyn and Anna; great-grandchildren, Tayella, Adrina, Victoria, Joseph, Gianna, Gulianna, and Kevin; brother Robert (June); several nephews; and a host of cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and his granddaughter Sophie. He has fought the good fight, he has finished the race. "Well done thou good and faithful servant." When a man like Dick leaves this world, he does not leave it untouched. Our hearts break as we remember how generous he was with his love. But we take comfort in the promise that for all who know our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, it is not good-bye, but until we meet again. And to the many lives he touched, a legacy has been gained. So as we continue to run our race we pick up the baton Dick left behind and love God, love one another and celebrate life. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 9, 5 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Northway Church, 770 Pierce Rd., Clifton Park, NY 12065. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019