Egelston, Richard L. WESTMERE Richard L. Egelston, 83, passed away on January 31, 2020. He was the elder son of the late Martha (Albright) and Lester Egelston. Dick was born and raised in Albany. He graduated from The Milne School, and earned a BS and two M.S. degrees from SUNY Albany, and a Ph.D. from SUNY Buffalo. He taught at Berlin Central School, Northern Michigan University, and SUNY Geneseo. Dick retired from the N.Y.S. Department of Education after 20 years of service. He presented papers at meetings of educational research associations throughout his professional life. Dick's main recreational interests were hunting and fishing and he pursued these interests in several states and Canada. Some of his other interests were playing duplicate bridge, doing home carpentry, and researching family ancestry. He was also an avid reader. He was a member of the Capital District Bridge Association, and the Helderberg Rod and Gun Club. Dick outlived his brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Ruth; his daughter Michelle Pandian and his grandson, Adam Pandian; his stepchildren, Lawrence (Deanna) Cipollo, Christine (Jerry) Arnold, Anthony (Vina) Cipollo; and his step-grandchildren, Anthony Cipollo, Oliva Cipollo, Samantha Arnold, Amanda Arnold, Breanna Cipollo. There will be no services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020