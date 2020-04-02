Herd, Richard L. CHARLOTTE, N.C. Richard L. Herd, 76, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. He was born on July 22, 1943, in Albany to the late Jack Morris Herd and Yetta Peller Herd. He graduated from Albany High School and attended NYU and Parsons College. Richard was an entrepreneur. He started Continental Advertising/HRL Promotions 31 years ago (1989-2020). Richard was also the general sales manager for television stations WCNC in Charlotte, WDSU in New Orleans, La., and WAST in Albany. He was a member of Temple Israel in Charlotte, a chamber member for over 20 years, and a member of the Metrolina Council. Richard's hobbies included golf, woodworking, and planting flowers; but his greatest passions and joys of his life were his children and grandchildren. Richard is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Barbara Ellen Herd of Charlotte; his children: son, Scot (Rebecca) Herd of Dallas, Texas, daughter, Tonya (Brian) Meltsner of Charlotte, and son, Brent (Carolina) Herd of Atlanta; grandchildren: Jordyn Herd of Savannah, Ga., Brock Herd of Austin, Texas, Peyton Herd of Dallas, Maggie Meltsner, Zeke Meltsner and Jack Meltsner, all of Charlotte; and Sammy Herd, Dylan Herd and Brody Herd, all of Atlanta; brother, Paul (Norma) Herd of Atlanta, and their daughters, Tessa (Peter) Court of Melbourne, Australia and Leah (Ben) Jones of Washington, D.C., and brother, Joe (Abbey) Herd of Albany, and their sons, Dan (Ashley) of Atlanta, and Eric (Meredith) Herd of Brooklyn; and his mother-in-law, Eleanor Goldman (101 years old) of Charlotte.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jack Goldman. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the Hebrew Cemetery, 1801 Statesville Ave., Charlotte. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2020