Schumaker, Richard L. DELMAR Richard L. Schumaker, "Louie," age 90 of Delmar, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born in Albany in 1929, the son of the late Edwin and Veronica (Lynch) Schumaker. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1948, where he played on an undefeated football team and was selected to the All Albany Team. He attended Morningside College in Iowa on a football scholarship, where he was coached by George Allen who later became coach of the Washington Redskins. In 1951, Richard married his high school sweetheart, Joan Carraher. Richard and Joan were married for 47 years, until Joan's death in 1998. They enjoyed traveling throughout the continental United States, Ireland and Europe. Richard was proud of the fact that he had visited every state except Hawaii. Richard had a special love for the Adirondacks and Lake George and thought they were the most beautiful places in the country. He and his family enjoyed many summers on the shores of Lake George in Ticonderoga. Richard worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation for over 30 years, retiring in 1987. He started work in Albany and was transferred to Saratoga, Ticonderoga and Hudson. After his retirement, Richard and Joan returned to their roots in Delmar. Like his father and grandfather before him, Richard was a musician and often said that he couldn't imagine a day without music. An avid outdoorsman, he also dabbled in woodworking, carving and art. Richard loved and was loved. He is survived by his children, Karen Martell (Rick), Ellen McCaughin (Bruce), Rick Schumaker (Tymm), Roni Lancaster (Jim), Bob Schumaker (Kit), Amy Keyser (Dave) and Diane Geils; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his sister, Dawne McHugh (Bernie); and three nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents and his wife, Joan, Richard was predeceased by his grandson, Zachary Keyser. A private family funeral Mass will be held in St. Thomas Church in Delmar. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation may be made to the at







Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

