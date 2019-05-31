Sumner, Richard L. POMONA Richard L. Sumner of Pomona, N.Y. passed away suddenly at home on May 24, 2019, at the age of 80. He is survived by his daughter Leah Robbins, husband Bob and grandsons Bobby and Riley of Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Also by his brothers, Clayton of Ravena, Donald of Winter Park, Fla. and Philip of Delmar. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Katherine Sumner; and wife Alta Crohn. Richard received a Doctorate of Physics degree from The University of Chicago. He worked in the field of particle research using particle accelerators in the U.S. and around the world. After a period working for LeCroy in the same field he started his own business called "CMCAMAC" designing, building and programming data acquisition circuit boards. His hobbies were photography, baking fancy deserts and taking tours to interesting places with wife Alta and later with friend Sheila. Visitation will be held at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern, N.Y. on Sunday, June 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Selkirk, on Monday, June 3, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



