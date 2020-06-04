Tenney, Richard L. COLONIE Richard L. Tenney died on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Edgar J. and Anne Caffrey Tenney. Rick is survived by his wife Mary Ann; his son Rick (Dena Marie); his daughter Nicole Lanahan (Mike); his brothers, Dave (Marie) and Ned; his sister Jeanne Graver; four grandchlildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews; and his good friends, Jim Futia and Chris Howe. Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to St. Anne's Shrine, 92 St. Anne's Rd, Isle La Motte, VT, 05463. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit HansFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.