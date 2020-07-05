Tenney, Richard L. COLONIE Our Lord's Angels took Richard L. Tenney, "Mr. T." to his eternal resting place in Heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020. Rick was born in Albany, the son of the late Edgar J. and Anne C. Tenney. He got his nickname "Mr. T." from the kids he managed on Little League and Babe Ruth League teams years ago. It followed him later in life as he made new friends along the way. Rick was a graduate of Vincentian Institute and attended North Carolina State Correspondence School. He was president and co-owner of Charles F. Mark, Inc., a full-service book binding company. He was partners with his brother Bob, who predeceased him. Rick served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the war in Vietnam, and was a member of the Marine Corps League. He was a member of American Mensa and was a masterful chess player. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed his vacation home in Long Lake for many years. A proud parent, grandparent, and great- grandparent, Rick dearly loved his family. Rick is survived by his loving, caring wife and soulmate, Mary Ann; his son Rick Tenney (Dena Marie); his daughter Nicole Lanahan (Mike); his brothers, Dave (Marie) and Ned Tenney; his sister Jeanne Graver; his grandchlildren, Erica, Michael, Maddie, and Shaun; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Mackenzie; his nieces and nephews, Margaret, Paul, Mark, Liz, Carolyn, Lisa, Jon, Bucky, Johnathan, and Matthew; and his good friends, Jim Futia and Chris Howe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 1 Maria Dr., Loudonville, on Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. Please only enter the church from the front entrance. Masks and social distancing are required. Church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions. Please attempt to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass, and may also call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Tuesday prior to the Mass from 8 to 9 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick's memory may be made to St. Anne's Shrine, 92 St. Anne's Rd., Isle La Motte, VT 05463. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
