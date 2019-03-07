Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Louis Zinser. View Sign

Zinser, Richard Louis NISKAYUNA Richard Louis Zinser Jr., 59, died February 8, 2019, at his home in Niskayuna of complications from diabetes, with his wife by his side. Raised in Danbury, Conn. on the family farm by his parents Richard Louis and Barbara Jean Zinser, he enjoyed spending time next door with his grandparents. Richard received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A leader in signal processing, and world-class expert in voice compression, much of his career was proudly spent on special government and military contracts. Inventor on 65 patents at G.E., GE-Lockheed and Ericsson-GE over his 30 plus year career, he was known for his ability to solve the impossible. Friends compared Richard to George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life," and describe him as warm, creative, articulate, sensitive, brilliant, charismatic, altruistic, idealistic, humorist nonpareil, genius and host extraordinaire. A loving husband and fun-loving spirit, he was a gifted pilot. Also a talented musician, he enjoyed an early career as a church organist. When he met his wife, a professional singer, music was a deep bond. Together they also enjoyed model trains. Survivors include his loving wife, Anneliese von Goerken; nephew and niece Joshua and Annie von Goerken; brother and sister-in-law Eric and Thanh von Goerken; aunts, Mary Louise Zinser and Barbara Zinser Sherako, and cousins. Memorial to be held on March 10, from 3-7 p.m. for details, call 518-265-1566. A memorial concert will be held summer 2019. Donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation and Wooster School in Connecticut.



