Ives, Richard M. GLENVILLE Richard M. Ives, 64, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019, at his home. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late John and Marjorie Ives. Richard attended Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from State University of New York at Fredonia. He was working at Siena College as the book store manager for over 35 years. Richard married his wife Karla Digirolamo on May 29, 1983. Richard loved music especially the Grateful Dead. He also enjoyed attending concerts, spending time with his close friends and loved to read. Richard also appreciated the time he was able to spend at his camp in the Adirondacks. Richard was always sharing stories. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him especially his children and grandson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Karla Digirolamo; his daughters, Marie Digirolamo (Cyril Leal), Allison Ives (Thad Loomis) and Emily Ives (Zach Callan). He is also survived by his beloved grandson, Finn Richard Loomis; his sisters, Nancy Ives (Midge Kirby) and Marilyn Conway (James); along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hollow Bar + Kitchen, 79 N. Pearl St, Albany. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to https://www.adk.org/. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019