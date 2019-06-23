Richards, Richard M. LOUDONVILLE Richard M. Richards passed away on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness. Born in Albany on February 20, 1953, he was the son of the late Helen and Ronald Richards. Raised in Albany, Ricky graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in 1971. He served proudly in the United States Air Force from 1971 -1976. After leaving the Air Force, Ricky worked for several years selling industrial tools for RB Wing and Sons until they closed. He held several other sales positions until he retired in 2015. Ricky's favorite pastime was to go fishing at "Kenwood" Creek and watching John Wayne movies. Ricky leaves behind his loving siblings, Sherrie McCullough (devoted caregiver) of Loudonville, Ronald (Elizabeth) of Colonie, Marjorie of Albany, Patricia Heeran (Michael) of Latham, Robert of Albany, Raymond (Betty-Ann) of Schodack, Russell (Lorraine) of Loudonville, and Lynn Salisbury (Rick) of Albany. He also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews. The family asks that when you get a chance to please thank a vet. The family wishes to thank the staff and doctors at the V.A. Hospital as well as the staff and hospice at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, June 25, from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Ricky will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Ricky may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208, or Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave., Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 23 to June 24, 2019